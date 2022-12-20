New regulations on the management of construction sites have been published by the government in an attempt to limit the degradation brought about by building practices.

Among other provisions, the regulations stipulate that all streets or other public property, within a distance of 10 metres from a construction site, that are damaged by operations relating to works, shall be repaired or replaced to their original condition by the contractor.

The limit shall not preclude any other obligation on the contractor to make good for any other damages that extend beyond the 10-metre distance that are proven to be a direct consequence of the construction works.

The rules include provisions, some of which already existed, on hoarding around sites, obstruction of pavements and roads, warning signs and barriers.

The legal notice, among other things, assigns to the Building and Construction Authority, BCA, the responsibility regarding the management of construction sites.

It also starts a new standard regarding the dimensions of apertures of new residential dwellings.

Controlling dust

In an effort to control dust in and around construction sites, the new rules establish that reed sand and other loose building materials such as cement, small pieces of material and shingles must be transported, deposited and stored on site in rigid containers with suitable covers or flexible sturdy containers that must be appropriately sealed.

Any person carrying out sanding, whether manually or mechanically, will need to use dust extraction and recovery systems.

And trash or debris shall be contained on site and disposed of in closed waste receptacles to avoid wind, rain or any other movement related to the works process from carrying off-site into any public area.

Hours of work

Works which generate noise that may be heard from outside the site boundary may not start before 7am and shall cease at 8pm, the rules say.

It will not be lawful to make use of a mechanical excavator with a hydraulic hammer or a pneumatic drill before 7.30am and after 4pm and all day on Sundays and public holidays.

Provisions remain on restricting operations in tourist zones during the summer. Exemptions may be granted in all cases for emergencies.

The rules also include sections on noise suppression and use of hazardous material.

Read the regulations in full here.