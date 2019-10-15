A council is to set up to be involved in the regulation of the various educational professions.

It would have 19 members and will be chaired by a lawyer with enough experience to be a magistrate, Education Minister Evarist Bartolo said.

Speaking in Parliament, the minister said the Teaching and Allied Professions Council - would also be empowered to carry out inquiries in cases of alleged misconduct or negligence.

It would be able to sanction educators by suspending or withdrawing their warrant, and to refer those caught practicing the professions without the respective warrant to the police.

Mr Bartolo said that the law was, for the first time, regulating LSEs and removing the minister’s power to arbitrarily award warrants without due attention to the necessary qualifications, handing the sole power to award warrants to the new council.

Opposition MP Godfrey Farrugia questioned the decision to have all professionals represented by a single council. He also asked why the council needed to have 19 members, and suggested that a teacher should be chosen to chair it instead of a lawyer.

Replying, Parliamentary Secretary Clifton Grima said that the quasi-judicial functions which would be carried out by the council in its disciplinary remit merited an experienced hand on the reins.