As the country is gearing up for the implementation of a national mental health strategy, two organisations have teamed up to work on an accredited programme in mental health care and support which will be offered from November.

The Richmond Foundation and Learning Works, a subsidiary of Vassallo Group (an accredited Further and Higher Education Institution) have joined forces to create a training programme in mental health support and care. The course will be offered to all those currently involved in caring for persons with mental health issues and is also particularly relevant to any person who intends to work in this sector.

Vassallo Group, which has been involved in the care sector for over 25 years through its subsidiaries CareMalta and HILA, is now also focusing on mental health care. On the other hand, Richmond Foundation, which also has over 25 years’ experience in the field, is well known for the services it provides in this field.

The programme has been accredited by the National Commission for Further and Higher Education at MQF level 4. Vassallo Group, Richmond Foundation and Fondazzjoni Suret il-Bniedem will be offering this training to their employees, but this will also be available to other applicants who either apply individually or through an organisation.

This four-month course covers a number of areas related to mental health such as ethics and communications, care planning and risk management in a mental health setting. It will also include units on practical support and care of persons with mental health issues, best practices in mental health and the Mental Health Act.

For those who have already attended the course in Mental Health First Aid offered by the Richmond Foundation, this course builds on existing knowledge and experience, providing learners with deeper knowledge on this very important topic.

A news conference on the course was addressed by John Cachia, Commissioner for Mental Health, Stephania Dimech Sant, CEO of the Richmond Foundation, Natalie Briffa Farrugia, CEO of CareMalta and Charlo Bonnici, CEO of Learning Works.

Those who enrol may benefit from various funding schemes available.

For more information, call 2210 7219/229 or send an e-mail to info@learningworks.edu.mt.