Applications are open for new course entitled ‘Certificate in Safeguarding of Children and Young People’, starting in October. The course is being organised by the University of Malta’s Faculty of Theology together with the Faculty for Social Wellbeing and the Church’s Safeguarding Commission. The one-year course will run on a part-time evening basis spread over two semesters and consists of class lectures, online sessions and field observation.

It is recommended for people working or who wish to work with children and youths, particularly those involved in education, social or care work, voluntary work, pastoral ministry, sport and other recreational activities.

Its aims are to introduce participants to the standards and main areas of concern regarding safeguarding of children and young people; to equip them with the basic knowledge and skills to promote the well-being of minors, recognise and respond effectively to the signs of abuse and understand the depth of traumas caused by abuse; and to present them with the key principles of self-care and the fundamental ethical and legal obligations for those working with children and young people.

For more information or to apply, call 2340 2767 or visit the website below.

www.um.edu.mt/courses/overview/ucscupte-2020-1-o