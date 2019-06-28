In three cycles per year, the Malta Society of Arts (MSA) offers courses in the visual, applied and performing arts at its premises – the beautifully-renovated Palazzo de La Salle in Valletta. As from this October, around 40 different courses will be taught by the society’s highly-qualified tutors, and they will run until the end of January.

Among the courses being introduced by the MSA for its winter schedule are two new music courses: jazz composition and jazz improvisation; they will be taught by known local jazz saxophonist and composer Carlo Muscat.

The jazz composition course will help students to understand the process of writing tunes by looking at the work of famous musicians and completing a number of tasks that explore the character of each piece, learning how to use these ideas in their own writing. During the jazz improvisation classes, Muscat will explore the jazz genre, which is truly defined by improvisation and is considered one of the most prominent styles for creative expression.

In the visual arts section, a new course in floral art will be tutored by Nadine Micallef-Grimaud, who will be giving lectures and workshops ranging from traditional floral arrangements to more abstract and modern designs. Micallef-Grimaud is a qualified artist and demonstrator of floral art and she will be helping students to expose their creations on different occasions.

With an increased interest in some of the traditional Maltese arts and crafts, the MSA is introducing a new course in filigree-making by known filigree artist Kevin Attard. Students will be able to develop skills in making the ġenwiża, matta and nuċċalijiet motif fillers, and learn other basic techniques such as filigree frame-making, filling-in of the frame with motifs, soldering of filigree jewellery, and learn the full cleaning and polishing process.

The performing arts courses will include lessons in pianoforte, violin and the guitar, while the voice course will resume in October with a new tutor, known Maltese soprano Ruth Sammut Casingena, who will be bringing a new energy to the voice classes at Palazzo de La Salle.

The long list of courses also includes opportunities in traditional crafts like lace-making, crochet, ganutell and embroidery, while the visual arts section will continue its fine art portraiture workshops and nude figure classes among many more.

For a full list of courses and more details about the individual courses, fees, tutors and times, visit www.artsmalta.org/courses and the MSA’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/maltasocietyofarts