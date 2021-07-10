The number of new COVID-19 cases climbed to 109 on Saturday, the highest number since the end of March.

The last time the number of new cases was in triple digits was on March 26, when Malta had 103 cases.

With two patients having recovered, the number of active cases is now 359.

The authorities said 3,164 swab tests were carried out in the past 24 hours.

The vaccination programme saw the number of jabs rise to 703,928 with 349,133 people now fully vaccinated.

In terms of new regulations announced on Friday, travellers will, from Wednesday, not be allowed into Malta unless they are fully vaccinated.