Another 563 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Sunday, while one man died while positive with the virus.

The 63-year-old victim brings the death toll to 488.

Sunday's daily infections tally is substantially down from the 762 new cases reported on Saturday.

For the third consecutive day, the number of recovered patients - 1,018 - outnumbered the number of new infections.

As a result, the number of active virus cases in the country dipped to 14,159.

Of those, 115 are in hospital with seven requiring treatment at Mater Dei Hospital's ITU. On Saturday, there were 127 patients in hospital and six requiring intensive treatment.

Not all patients in hospital with COVID-19 are there due to the virus: Times of Malta reported on Saturday that 60% of current patients were admitted for other ailments.

Daily COVID-19 data released by authorities does not make any distinction between patients admitted due to COVID-19 and patients admitted for other reasons.

According to the data, healthcare workers have administered 274,692 vaccine booster shots so far.

Malta continues to administer vaccine booster doses to all adult residents, as well as vaccine doses to children aged five to 11. Adults who wish to register for the vaccine can do so at https://vaccin.gov.mt/.

Booster doses will take on added importance come January 17, when new rules will prohibit entry into cafes, restaurants, theatres, gyms and other such places to anyone without a valid vaccine certificate.

Certificates expire after three months from the second vaccine dose, or nine months from the booster dose. The European Commission has expressed concerns about those expiry dates, which differ from EU-approved ones, being applicable for travel purposes.