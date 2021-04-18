Another 39 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Sunday. There were no new deaths.

Fresh figures supplied to Times of Malta show that 14% of those listed as COVID-19 fatalities did not die from the virus.

The daily number of new cases has now been in double digits for 23 days.

The number of active virus cases now stands at 595, with 52 patients recovering overnight.

A total of 1,985 swab tests were carried out on Saturday, data released by the Health Ministry indicated.

Healthcare workers have so far administered 274,641 vaccine doses, 84,152 of them being second doses.

Malta is currently using Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines. On Friday, it also received its first batch the Johnson and Johnson vaccine but this is on hold as the European Medicines Authority is currently looking into blood clot incidents. It is expected to provide its position on the matter in the coming days.