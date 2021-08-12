The number of new COVID-19 cases was back down to 51 on Thursday after having climbed to 87on Wednesday, the highest this month.

New cases had been in the fifties on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

The number of virus patients in hospital increased, however on Thursday, by two to 42, the health authorities said in their midday bulletin. Four patients are in ITU.

118 patients recovered in the past 24 hours, leaving 741 active cases. 3,417 swab tests were made and 401,390 people have now been fully vaccinated.