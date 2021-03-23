New COVID-19 cases were down to 90 on Tuesday as a low number of 2,661 people were tested.

The number of cases was last in double digits on February 5, when 57 people had tested positive.

Two patients, a 76-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman died overnight, bringing the number of deaths to 375.

Meanwhile, health authorities said that 212 patients recovered overnight, meaning there are currently 2,479 active virus cases in Malta.

Up until Monday, a total of 150,897 vaccine doses had been administered, 45,286 of which are second jabs.

People in Malta are being vaccinated against the virus with Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca jabs.

Speaking to CNN on Monday, Health Minister Chris Fearne has called on the European Commission to negotiate with Russia so that the Sputnik V vaccine can be made available to all EU citizens.