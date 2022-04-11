The number of new COVID-19 cases dropped by more than 100 on Monday compared to Sunday, with 433 cases being officially reported.

But two patients died while being positive for the virus, with the number of victims now at 664.

There are currently 9134 active cases.

No details were issued on the victims or the number of virus patients in hospital.

There were 542 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday. The number of new cases has been falling since the most recent peak of 822 on Wednesday.