The number of new COVID-19 cases dropped to 55 on Tuesday, the lowest this year.

The last time new cases were lower was on Christmas day when 50 cases were found. 57 new cases were reported on February 5.

The health authorities said on Tuesday that an 83-year-old woman and a 78-year-old man had died after being diagnosed with the virus.

2,086 swab tests were taken in the past 24 hours and the number of active cases had dropped to 899.

In a statement to Times of Malta, Charmaine Gauci, superintendent of public health said it was very good that cases are decreasing but she urged caution.

"I would like to thank the public for the sacrifices they are taking. We know it’s hard to keep to the measures, especially with the good weather outside.

"This is good news but we have to be careful that the message out there is not that we are under full control and we can now relax. We need to continue to adhere to the measures, to get the numbers even lower."