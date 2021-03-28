New COVID-19 cases dropped to 67 on Sunday, with the number of active cases now standing at 1,402, the lowest this year.

Two men, aged 71 and 74, both diagnosed with the virus, died over the past 24 hours at Mater Dei Hospital.

The health authorities said 2,356 swab tests were made in the past 24 hours and 323 patients had recovered.

The number of vaccine doses has risen to 176,612 of which just over 50,000 were second doses.

Earlier on Sunday the government said the number of people meeting in public is being limited to two over the Easter period, and all people arriving in Malta need to produce a negative test.