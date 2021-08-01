The number of new COVID-19 cases dropped to 80 on Sunday, the lowest number since 55 new cases on July 8 when a surge of the virus had started. There were 94 new cases on Saturday.

The health authorities said in their usual bulletin that 214 patients had recovered, leaving 1713 active cases.

The number of hospitalisations stands at 32, with five patients in intensive case, up from two on Saturday.

The number of fully vaccinated people has risen to 382,255.