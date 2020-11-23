The number of new COVID-19 cases dropped to 80 on Monday, the lowest number of new cases since 76 were recorded on October 30.

The number of new cases last week fluctuated between 103 on Monday and 173 on Wednesday. There were 102 new cases on Sunday.

In its daily bulletin, the Health Ministry said on Monday that 2192 tests were made in the past 24 hours.

177 patients recovered, leaving 2060 active cases.

While the new cases are being investigated, the ministry said 25 of Sunday's cases were linked to contacts with family members who tested positive, three were contacts with work colleagues who tested positive and 10 were contacts with other positive cases.