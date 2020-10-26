The number of new COVID-19 cases dropped to 80 on Monday, the first time new daily case numbers fell below 100 since October 13.

The last time Malta had fewer new daily cases was 68 on October 12, also a Monday.

The Ministry of Health said on its Facebook page that 2811 tests were carried out in the past 24 hours and 63 patients had recovered, leaving the number of active cases at 1895.

The new cases are still being investigated.

Of Sunday's 125 new cases, the ministry said 31 were family members of known cases, eight were contacts with work colleagues who tested positive, eight were direct contacts with other positive cases, one came from the Paceville entertainment spot, two were imported and three were traced back to social gatherings.

No information was given on the remaining cases.