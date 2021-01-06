Malta has recorded another 224 cases of COVID-19 - its highest daily total since the start of the pandemic.

One new death was also reported on Wednesday, raising the overall death toll to 227 people.

The previous record of new cases was 218 on November 2.

The announcement comes a day before state schools are due to reopen after the Christmas holidays. Health authorities had warned that an increase in family gatherings over the festive period would see a spike in cases.

It also came minutes after the Malta Union of Teachers said it would issue directives to teachers unless the Education Ministry heeded advice which, the union said, the health authorities had given for schools to be kept closed. Neither the educaiton ministry nor the health ministry have confirmed the claim.

Health Minister Chris Fearne is due to address a press conference on the vaccination roll-out programme later on Wednesday.

Authorities said 3365 swab tests were carried out in the past 24 hours. 80 patients recovered, leaving the number of active cases at 1,845.

The new death was a 72-year-old man, who tested positive for COVID-19 on New Year's Eve and died on Tuesday at Mater Dei hospital.

The new cases are being investigated.

Of the cases reported on Tuesday, 32 were linked to contacts with family members who tested positive. Ten were contacts with work colleagues and 20 with other positive cases. 12 came from social gatherings.