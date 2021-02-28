Malta hit a new record of daily COVID-19 cases on Sunday, with the health authorities reporting that they had detected 263 cases.

The previous record was 258 reached only last Friday. Malta has seen 1,590 new virus cases since Monday and the MAM doctors' union warned three days ago that Mater Dei Hospital risked being overwhelmed.

The authorities on Sunday also reported another two COVID-19 related deaths, two men aged 76 and 57 who died at Mater Dei Hospital.

3,047 swab tests were made in the past 24 hours. There are currently 2,720 active virus cases.

The number of virus jabs has so far reached 77,967.