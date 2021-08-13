New COVID-19 cases shot up to 101 on Friday as the numbers of those in hospital dropped to 36.

This is the highest number of new cases recorded in almost two weeks and the first time in 14 days that the number of new cases reached triple digits.

Friday's 101 new cases is practically double the 51 new cases reported on Thursday.

Another 119 patients recovered, health authorities said, bringing the number of active cases down to 723.

The new cases were detected on a day when healthcare workers administered 3,597 swab tests.

No new deaths were recorded but four patients are in intensive care.

On Thursday, there were 42 patients in hospital including four in intensive care.

Vaccination

So far, 403,015 people in Malta are fully vaccinated against the virus. Over the past months, a total of 782,600 doses were administered.

Times of Malta revealed on Friday that Malta will be supplying Libya with 40,000 COVID-19 vaccines and an unspecified number of test kits to help the war-ravaged North African country fight the pandemic.