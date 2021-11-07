The number of new Covid-19 cases rose to 50 on Sunday as a recent upward trend continued. There were 41 new cases on Saturday and 40 on Friday. The last time Malta had 50 new cases was on September 14.

The number of virus patients in hospital reached 11 on Sunday, with three in intensive care.

12 patients were declared recovered overnight, leaving 369 active cases.

888,337 vaccine jabs have been administered, including 58,540 boosters.