New COVID-19 cases shot up to 202 between Monday and Tuesday, the highest number of daily cases recorded since January 28, when 208 new cases were recorded.

Health authorities carried out 3,206 swab tests over the previous 24 hours, meaning the positivity rate stood at a high 6.3 per cent.

A further two patients died, meaning the virus death toll now stands at 284.

The latest victims are an 85-year-old woman who died at Mater Dei Hospital and an 81-year-old man who died at St Vincent de Paul.

Meanwhile, 146 virus patients recovered overnight, meaning the number of active cases in the country as of 12.30pm on Tuesday stood at 2,406.

Healthcare workers had administered a total of 41,285 vaccine doses by Monday. That total includes 11,050 second doses.

Health authorities announced on Monday that 21 new COVID-19 vaccination centres have been set up, raising the total number of centres to 31.

On Sunday evening, Malta received the first shipment of the AstraZeneca vaccine, produced by a British-Swedish company. AstraZeneca is the third vaccine to arrive in Malta, following Pfizer and Moderna.

Authorities are now vaccinating law and order officials, including police, firefighters and correctional officers at Corradino prison.