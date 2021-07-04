Twelve new COVID-19 cases were reported on Sunday, the first time the number of new cases has been in double digits since June 2. The last time Malta had a dozen new cases was on May 7.

The health authorities said 2,916 swab tests were made in the past 24 hours.

With no new recoveries having been reported, the number of active cases climbed to 68.

The number of vaccination jabs has increased to 682,731, with 335,153 people now fully vaccinated.