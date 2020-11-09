The number of new COVID-19 cases was 102 on Monday, the same number as on Sunday. There were 146, 129 and 174 new cases in the previous three days after the dip to 84 last Wednesday.

The Ministry of Health said 2,851 tests were made over 24 hours and 82 patients had recovered. The number of active cases is now 1980.

While the new cases are being investigated, the ministry said nine of Sunday's new cases were family members of previously known cases, 12 were contacts with work colleagues who tested positive, four were from direct contact with other positive cases and one case stemmed from social gatherings. No information was given of the remaining cases.

COVID-19 has claimed 78 deaths since first found in Malta in March.

Older persons afraid to access health services for fear of contracting virus

Earlier on Monday, the Maltese Association of Gerontology and Geriatrics (MAGG) expressed its concern on the current situation regarding older persons as COVID-19 cases rise.

"The recent spike in deaths due to COVID-19 and the explosion of positive cases suggests that not enough is being done to protect the people who gave us the privilege of our present," it said.

It observed that older persons are now afraid to access health services for fear of contracting the virus or of being admitted to Mater Dei Hospital with a similar outcome.

"The danger of older persons living with health challenges and needing sporadic or regular medical care, but not getting it is real," it stressed.

The association insisted that older persons should be at the centre of national decision-making processes and the authorities need to consider whether their decisions are ageist in nature.

"Our public health service is edging towards a state of full capacity and struggles to prepare for winter. Older persons should be given complete access to the same treatment as younger counterparts and health care decisions should be taken based on healthcare needs not solely on their age" it said.

The association called for an increase its restrictive measures to safeguard older person and the vulnerable and a national strategy that guarantees priority of the influenza and COVID-19 vaccine to older persons and other vulnerable groups, until there is enough for all.

The ‘Maltese Association of Gerontology and Geriatrics’ is a network of professionals in the field of gerontology and geriatrics.