A total of 111 new COVID-19 cases were found from 2,951 swabs in the past 24 hours, the health authorities said on Thursday.

The cases are still being investigated by the contact tracing teams.

Of the cases reported on Wednesday, the authorities said 14 were linked to family members who had tested positive; 10 patients had been in contact with work colleagues who also tested positive, and 13 were other direct contacts with positive cases.

One case was tracked down to a social gathering and two were imported.

The number of active cases stands at 1,704, with 53 patients having recovered over the past 24 hours.

The figures emerged hours after the health authorities said two patients, aged 82 and 72, passed away, after being diagnosed with COVID-19.