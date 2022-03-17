New COVID-19 cases reached 304 on Thursday, the first time they topped 300 since January 26.

The number of virus patients in hospital also crept up slightly, to 50, but only one patient was in intensive care.

An 84-year-old woman died while COVID positive in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll from the virus to 619.

115 patients recovered overnight, leaving 1861 active cases.

On Wednesday, Charmaine Gauci, the superintendent for public health appealed for responsibility 'from everyone' when it was pointed out to her during the Ask Charmaine programme that political parties seemed to be ignoring COVID-19 rules while others were made to observe them. The rules, she said, ‘apply for everyone’. It was not just the responsibility of organisers of events, all events, she said, but also the people who chose to go there.

“The pandemic is still here,” she said.