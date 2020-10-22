APS Bank is introducing new COVID-19 preventive measures as from Monday.

It said in a statement its branch network’s opening hours will be updated as follows: Mondays to Fridays between 9.30am and 2pm, Saturdays between 9.30am and noon. During the first hour of operations Mondays to Fridays, the bank will continue to give priority service to customers aged 60+.

The bank said that its Floriana branch will be closed until further notice but the ATM and deposit machine on site will remain available.

The bank said it is introducing Microsoft Teams meetings for all consultations, enabling customers to get professional banking advice while they are at home.

Cash withdrawals up to €1,000 will be possible from ATMs and all deposits at deposit machines. Loan drawdown requests will be moved to the myAPS internet and mobile banking message hub. All APS bank ATMs and deposit machines will also have hand sanitiser dispensers installed.