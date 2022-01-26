The South End Core, the official supporters club of the Malta national football teams, has appealed to the authorities to treat sporting events in the same way as other sectors after sports was omitted from the list of activities where a valid COVID-19 vaccination certificate will no longer be needed as from next month.

On Tuesday, Health Minister Chris Fearne announced in his speech in Parliament that vaccination certificates will not be needed for entry into restaurants, snack bars, and social clubs from February 7.

From February 14, certificates will not be needed for entry to bars, gyms, spas, pools, cinemas, and theatres.

They will continue for the time being to be needed for entry for mass events, sports events, gaming halls, nightclubs, and travel.

