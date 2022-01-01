Malta kicked off 2022 with its lowest number of new COVID-19 infections in five days, with health authorities reporting 1,030 new cases on Saturday.

A total of 249 patients recovered while no deaths were reported overnight.

As a result, the number of active virus cases in the country currently stands at 12,222.

Data showing the number of COVID-19 swab tests on Saturday was not available at the time of writing, making it hard to know whether the lower number of cases recorded over the past 24 hours was a result of less testing for the virus.

Patients in hospital

Of the 12,222 known patients currently with COVID-19, 99 are receiving treatment in hospital. Of those, seven require intensive care at Mater Dei Hospital's intensive treatment unit.

On Friday, there were 100 patients in hospital with six at the ITU.

Vaccination

A total of 224,190 people have now received their booster jab, with healthcare workers having administered a total of 1,079,274 vaccine doses by Friday.

That means almost 52 per cent of Malta's adult population has now been vaccinated with a booster dose. All residents aged 18 and over are eligible for a booster, with registration available online at https://vaccin.gov.mt/.

Authorities are also vaccinating children aged five to 11, as they race to inoculate as many as possible ahead of the scheduled reopening of schools on January 10.