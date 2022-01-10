Health authorities reported 437 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, with the number of newly detected infections dropped for the fourth consecutive day.

An 84-year-old woman died while COVID-positive overnight, becoming the 489th person to die while infected during the pandemic so far.

A total of 542 patients recovered, leaving Malta with a total of 14,053 active cases.

Of those patients, 131 are receiving treatment in hospital while seven are at Mater Dei Hospital's intensive treatment unit. On Sunday, there were 115 in hospital and seven ITU patients.

Not all COVID patients in hospital are there because of the virus: as of last week, 60 per cent were there because of other ailments.

No data about the number of tests carried out on Sunday was available at the time of writing.

Malta experienced a surge in new infections in late December, when the number of new daily cases reached four figures on several consecutive days and the positivity rate - the number of COVID tests that resulted positive - rose to close to 20 per cent.

Authorities banned standing events and imposed a 1am curfew in response.

Case numbers, as well as the positivity rate, have dropped in recent days. The 437 cases reported on Monday is the lowest daily tally since December 21.

Vaccination

Healthcare workers administered 5,209 vaccine shots the previous day. A total of 278,153 people have now received a booster dose.

Malta leads the EU in terms of its booster rollout speed, with booster doses to all adult residents. Adults who wish to register for the vaccine can do so at https://vaccin.gov.mt/.

Booster doses will take on added importance come January 17, when new rules will prohibit entry into cafes, restaurants, theatres, gyms and other such places to anyone without a valid vaccine certificate.

The government's intention to make those updated certificates also valid for overseas travel have run into EU headwinds, however, with the EU Commission noting that member states have agreed to different rules.