The number of new COVID-19 cases was down to 72 on Monday, the lowest number since December 5.

But three more people died after having tested positive for the virus, including a man aged 103 and another just 39. The third victim was a 92-year-old man.

The number of virus cases in hospital was also down, to 54 - the lowest since December 23. Three patients are in intensive care.

121 patients recovered in the past 24 hours, leaving 72 active cases.

Meanwhile, more rules on the production of vaccination certificates were eased on Monday in terms of a plan announced earlier this month.

The certificates are now no longer needed for entry to bars, clubs, cinemas, theatres gyms and spas. Similar restrictions were lifted last week for entry to restaurants, snack bars and social clubs.

Certificates will continue for the time being to be needed for entry for mass events, sports events, gaming halls, night clubs and travel.