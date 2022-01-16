The number of new COVID-19 cases on Sunday dropped to 301, the smallest number since December 20, but the spate of deaths of virus-positive patients continued, with a man and a woman dying in the past 24 hours. The number of new cases had been just over 500 in the past two days.

The health authorities said the latest victims were a 75-year-old man and a 77-year-old woman. 506 patients who were COVID-19 positive have died so far.

There are 102 COVID-positive patients in hospital, including eight in intensive care.

1,133 patients recovered in the past 24 hours, leaving 9,920 active cases.