The number of known new COVID cases continued to decrease on Friday, with a total of 372 new COVID cases reported overnight, according to data published online by the health authorities.

The authorities also reported one death among people who contracted the virus, with the death toll now standing at 672.

There are currently 8,163 known COVID cases.

The data made available publicly does not include information about the number of patients requiring hospital treatment or intensive care.