A total of 465 new COVID-19 cases have been detected as Malta heads to the polls for a general election on Saturday.

A further 127 people recovered, according to figures published by the health authorities on Facebook. An 81-year-old woman died while COVID-positive.

Malta currently has 3,590 known virus cases in Malta. Some 4,200 people who have tested positive for the virus or are in mandatory quarantine will vote in special centres.

The number of people with COVID who are being treated in Mater Dei hospital has risen to 77, three of whom are receiving intensive care.

The number of new COVID cases spiked over the past few days with Health Minister Chris Fearne attributing the increase to a subvariant of the Omicron strain of COVID, increased socialising and a cold weather snap.

Malta heads to the polls in a general election on Saturday, March 26.

The electoral commission has confirmed that they have opened an extra three COVID voting centres in Ħal Far, Pembroke and Mcast, in Paola because of the rise in cases. They had originally opened four.

One of the COVID voting centres set up for Saturday's election.

Meanwhile, the public health data shows that over 349,561 people have now received a booster shot of the COVID vaccine.

Booster doses are available for all residents aged 18 and older, with vaccination open to residents aged older than five.