A total of 221 people have tested positive for COVID-19, the highest daily tally in five months.

Another 153 people recovered in the latest 24-hour period, meaning the number of active cases in Malta stands at 1,600.

There were no deaths.

Of these, 20 are in hospital, three of whom are receiving intensive treatment. On Thursday, there were 16 patients in hospital.

Friday's 221 cases represent the highest daily tally registered since July 16, when 235 new infections were reported. At that point, 14 people were being treated in hospital, including one in intensive care.

The increase in daily COVID-19 cases reflects a surge across Europe with some countries introducing tighter restrictions on travel and socialising.

Health Minister Chris Fearne is focussing on a faster roll out of the booster campaign and yesterday opened registration for those aged over 35.

Health Ministry data showed that a total of 2,471 vaccine doses were administered on Thursday.

So far, 165,403 people have received a third vaccine dose. More than 1 million COVID jab shots have been administered in Malta over the past 12 months.