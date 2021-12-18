Newly detected COVID-19 cases reached 291 on Saturday, smashing past the 221 new cases detected the previous day and marking a nine-month high.

The last time Malta recorded as many daily cases was in mid-March.

A total of 22 virus patients are currently receiving treatment in hospital, with three of those requiring intensive care. On Friday, there were 20 patients in hospital.

Data released by the Health Ministry indicated that 100 patients recovered overnight and no deaths were reported over the past 24 hours. As a result, there are currently 1,791 active virus cases in the country.

Vaccination efforts on Friday led to healthcare workers administering a total of 2,136 doses that day. In total, 1,007, 250 vaccine doses have been administered so far, with 167,322 of those being booster doses.