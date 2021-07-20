A three-day decline in new COVID-19 cases was halted on Tuesday with 217 new infections being reported.

The recent spike of new cases peaked at 235 on Friday before declining to 206 on Saturday, 195 on Sunday and 146 on Monday.

A total of 4,091 swab tests were made in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalisations rose from 14 on Friday to 18 on Saturday and remained unchanged on Tuesday. One patient remains in the ITU in all those days.

There are now 2,177 active cases.

Predictably, the number of vaccinations increased sharply in the past 24 hours, by 3,763, following the opening of the walk-in clinics. A total of 359,042 people are now fully vaccinated.