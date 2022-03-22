A further 333 new COVID-19 cases were detected between Monday and Tuesday, the highest since January 18, according to data by the health authorities.

The same data shows that a total of 149 people recovered.

This means there are currently 2,723 known virus cases in Malta, 41 of whom are at Mater Dei Hospital. Of these, one patient is receiving intensive treatment.

The number of new COVID-19 cases have continued to spike over the past few days, with the health authorities blaming a subvariant of the Omicron strain of COVID-19, increased socialising and a cold weather snap.

The same data also shows that over 348,666 people have received a booster shot of the COVID vaccine. Such doses are available for all residents aged 18 and older. Residents over five can also still get primary doses.