A total of 603 new COVID-19 cases were detected in the past 24 hours, the highest since January 8, according to an official data depository.

The health authorities, for the second day, did not issue their usual infographic, arguing that there is no health minister in saddle at the moment.

The data shows one person died while COVID positive in the past 24 hours and there are now 4,685 active cases. No information was available on the number of virus patients in hospital.

Concern had been raised in the past few days about a potential spike in case numbers as crowded political gatherings were held and COVID restrictions, including mask-wearing were ignored, even for indoor events.