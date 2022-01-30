New COVID-19 cases remained under 200 for the second day in succession on Sunday with 191 daily cases reported, just one up on Saturday. But two men died after having tested positive, one aged 75 and the other 85.

The last time that the number of new cases was below 200 was in mid-December.

The number of people in hospital was unchanged from Saturday at 93, with five in intensive care.

The medical authorities said 401 patients had recovered in the past 24 hours leaving 3,133 active cases,

1,209,783 vaccine jabs have been administered so far, of which 329,387 were booster shots.