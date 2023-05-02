What a great leap forwards we have made as a people! Long gone are the days when we worshipped false idols and pagan gods.

Finally, we have found the true God, the one and most Almighty, and every day for us is a day of rejoicing in this newfound religion – the Creed of Greed, our one true God being money.

I don’t want to sound cynical, at least not any more cynical than this religion that we have so wholeheartedly adopted. Unlike other religions, constructed upon beliefs about essentially unknown quantities, the Creed of Greed revolves around one fundamental certainty – that everything and everyone has a price tag.

The only value it upholds is the value of money, and its temple is called the market, which isn’t a building in a traditional sense, for it is a bit like the old god of Abraham, Augustine and Mohammed – it is everywhere, all the time, and nothing really exists outside of it.

The heathen are those who refuse to be bought, those who don’t want to sell, those who hold values that cannot be quantified in money.

And hell is not some underground chamber lined with flames reserved for the unbelievers: it is enough for the heathen to live amongst adherents to the Creed of Greed to see their life transformed into living hell.

The heathen erroneously believe that their resistance will save the world, but theirs is only ignorance, for the world does not need any saving; the world is there for exploitation – that’s what even the Christian bible says, right there, in the Book of Genesis.

Yes, sometimes it’s useful to exploit even the silly religions of the past if it’s in the interest of spreading further the true Creed of Greed. After all, exploitation is the only sacrament this religion truly recognises.

There was a time when the Maltese proudly declared themselves more Catholic than the pope, but those were the dull old times before the discovery of the true religion. Now that they have converted, they have become more capitalist than Wall Street, and at least equally creative in the pursuit of lucre, true champions of the laissez-faire, ardent protectors of the freedoms to amass wealth at whatever the cost.

After all, heaven, to this new religion, is success – and success is measured in stocks and shares, in boats and pools, in towers of concrete, designer clothes and friends in high places.

And all of those who fail to tick all of these achievements are lazy losers that don’t deserve anything else but the rebuke and disdain from the high achievers, the successful ones, the ones who in an almost godly way ‘made themselves out of nothing’.

Sadly, the Maltese language has an expression for these ‘self-made people’ which does not render itself very well to English translation but which (more or less) goes: “they were born in hunger but when they saw a few pennies in their hands they shat their pants”.

Which goes to show how much latent envy the Maltese idiom carries, for what the above expression implies isn’t just the pretentiousness of the nouveaux riches, but also alludes to their boorishness and uncouthness, kind of “just because you put a crown on a pauper’s head, it doesn’t mean he becomes king”.

Rude language – the Maltese language – a language of the heathen, bereft of adequate expression to extol the new myths propagated by the new religion.

Now, since I consider myself as one of the heathen, a conservative who still belongs to one of the old religions, I will venture to say that, in my humble judgement, this new religion will very soon have to face an existential question (or perhaps it’s facing it already right now): will further ‘growth’ be possible, or will the forced choice be between a gradual withdrawal or an all-out implosion?

We silly heathen still believe that you can’t keep exploiting resources till infinity since resources happen to be so annoyingly finite, and here it’s not that there was much to exploit anyway.

So when this little becomes nothing and there’s isn’t anything else left to exploit – no more land to rape, no heritage to destroy, just scorching sun and perhaps (but only perhaps) a bit of sea and the rest but a jungle of lawlessness, greed and bullying – what will happen?

Will the adherents to the Creed of Greed then suddenly wake up and realise how selfishly short-sighted they were?

Will they realise then that their religion was but the ultimate expression of the servant mentality they inherited from their parents’ colonial past to which, in their frenzy to gobble up all that was on the table, they didn’t pay enough thought and energy to overcome and finally become able to act like truly free people?

The reality is that in this mad grab-race everyone seems to be trying to look away from what should be self-evident. Nobody wants to start talking seriously about the likely possibility that this orgy of gluttony, like a rubber-band that’s been stretched beyond its elastic limits, will eventually break.

What will be its consequences, and whose shoulders will have to carry the weight of such a collapse?

Perhaps many parents have become blinded to the fact that it will be mostly their children who will have to pay the price for their greed; or worse, perhaps they are genuinely convinced that through their greed they will be leaving a better legacy to their children than they inherited from their own forebears – a reaffirmation of the servant mentality that is at the back of this scourge we have brought on ourselves.

I wish I can find someone who will convince me that we are still in time, that it’s not too late, that there is hope for rationality and wisdom. But I doubt how that can be so, if we don’t stop, face the problem, acknowledge it and then do something about it.