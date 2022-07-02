A new cross has been installed at the top of Għajnsielem old parish church on the occasion of the 133rd anniversary of the consecration of the church. The cross, manufactured voluntarily by Carmel Xuereb, of Għajnsielem, replaces an old one, worn out by the weather elements along the years.

To mark the anniversary, Għajnsielem archpriest Frankie Bajada celebrated Mass on June 30 with homily at the church.

The church’s foundation stone was laid and blessed in 1810 and the church was built under the direction of master mason Franġisk Gafà. It was opened and blessed on August 21, 1820.

The church, dedicated to the Blessed Virgin Mary of Loreto, became the parish church of Għajnsielem on January 26, 1855.

The parish priest at the time was Fr Paul Galea. It was consecrated by Bishop Giovanni Maria Camilleri a few weeks after his election as Bishop of Gozo, on June 30, 1889. The money spent for the feast of the consecration was forked out by Ġużeppi Camilleri.

By the beginning of the 20th century, the old church was proving to be too small for the growing population. The foundation stone of the new parish church, planned by architect Ugo Mallia, was laid on September 14, 1924.