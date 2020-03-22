St Anthony church of Għajnsielem, run by the Franciscan Friars, has a new crucifix for the Lent period. The money for the crucifix was forked out by the Teddy Saliba family in memory of their son Daniel who departed this world at a very young age. The crucifix was brought from Spain. The wooden cross is the work of Karmenu Curmi and his son. The crucifix was mounted on the cross by Anthony and Joseph Caruana.
