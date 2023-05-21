Oceania Cruises, a subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings celebrated the christening of their latest addition, MV Vista. This state-of-the-art vessel promises an unparalleled luxury experience for high-end clients seeking the ultimate cruise adventure.

The christening ceremony proved to be a resounding success, leaving a lasting positive impact on over 700 guests on board the ship as well as local VIPs and dignitaries. The guests, including prominent figures from Oceania Cruises and a number of international cruise and travel media personalities, were invited to participate in a seven-day inaugural cruise around the Mediterranean. Notable personalities such as celebrity chef Giada de Laurentis and singer/composer Harry Connick Jr. graced the event, adding to the glamour and excitement.

The vessel's blessing was conducted by Archbishop Charles Scicluna and Rabbi Segal from Miami, symbolizing a harmonious union of cultures and faiths. During the ceremony, Frank Del Rio, president of NCLH, whilst expounding on the success of Norwegian Cruise Lines and Oceania expressed his gratitude to the individuals who supported him throughout his tenure, including the Mifsud Family. As a gesture of appreciation of friendship between Norwegian Cruise Lines and SMS a five-year scholarship for a master's degree at ITS Malta was announced in honour of the late Neville Mifsud ex-chairman of the SMS Group.

To conclude the evening, the Malta Tourism Authority sponsored a spectacular firework display that illuminated the skies, further enhancing the celebratory atmosphere.

Norwegian Cruise Line’s partnership with SMS Group and its various subsidiaries played a pivotal role in the success of this grand event. SMS International Shore Operations, a subsidiary of SMS Group, handle the ground operations in multiple ports worldwide, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, the Netherlands, Denmark, and Malta. With over 1000 employees stationed across various ports, SMS International Operations is recognized as one of the largest global operators in the sector.

In Malta, SMS serve as the dedicated port agents for NCL and Oceania Cruises, ensuring smooth operations and exceptional service for the company and its guests.