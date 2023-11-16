The Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA), through its Financial Supervisors Academy, hosted the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) conference on Thursday, grouping some 500 participants from over 25 European supervisory authorities and ministries in 17 countries.

The focus of proceedings was the evolving regulatory frameworks governing crypto-assets.

32 speakers addressed the conference, including 12 foreign experts and key figures from Europe and the US, shedding light on the new Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) which came into force in June 2023 for the regulation of crypto-assets in the European Union.

Discussions emphasised investor protection and included insights from Malta's regulatory experience.

Additionally, the conference explored supervisory convergence and discussed nuances in regulating the crypto-assets space, as well as the impact of this regulation on traditional banking and efforts to address Anti-Money Laundering/Combating the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) concerns within the crypto industry.