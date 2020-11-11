A recently-trained customs sniffer dog has made his maiden find of unauthorised cash at the airport.

The Customs Department said Żekkin, a two-year-old Labrador, joined its K9 team in September and was sponsored by the Central Bank of Malta. It was trained by the UK Border Force, which is considered to be a world leader in the training and management of detector dogs.

The first cash interception involved an Indonesian passenger departing for Istanbul. He was found to be carrying an excess amount, and €16,295 was seized. The cash limit passengers can carry is €10,000.