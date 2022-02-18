Proposed cyberbullying and cyberstalking laws aim to tackle “keyboard warriors” while balancing free speech and matters of public interest, Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis said on Friday.

Addressing a press conference, Zammit Lewis said youngsters are especially more vulnerable to these types of crimes.

A legislative bill proposing the new laws is currently being debated in parliament.

He said the government will be introducing two new crimes, namely cyberstalking and cyberbullying, aimed at tackling harassment in the cybersphere.

The new laws would carry prison terms ranging from one to five years, and/or a maximum fine of €30,000.

Opposition MP Therese Comodini Cachia has raised concerns about the proposed laws in parliament, warning that they must not be used to reintroduce criminal libel in a different form.

Zammit Lewis assured during the press conference that defences built into the law mean that journalists and investigative bodies could not fall foul of cyberstalking provisions.

When it came to cyberbullying, Zammit Lewis said the intention is to help vulnerable people who are being victimised.

Family Minister Michael Falzon said the law seeks to further protect vulnerable people. He said the government wanted to send a message that such behaviour is unacceptable.