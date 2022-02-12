Matilda the Musical is set to premiere in Malta this April – and for a limited time only, audiences can book tickets at a 15 per cent discount through an exclusive early bird offer.

The multi-award-winning musical, which features a book by Dennis Kelly and original songs by Tim Minchin, has been adapted from Roald Dahl’s incomparable children’s novel. Described by Time Out London as “smart, quirky and sublimely good fun”, Matilda the Musical has delighted audiences the world over with its timeless tale of a little girl who, armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, dares to take a stand and change her own destiny.

The show premiered in the UK in 2010 and has since won 99 international awards – including 24 for best musical – and enjoyed sell-out tours of Australia, New Zealand, the US, the UK and Ireland, among others.

Having secured the professional rights to the production, Masquerade Malta had originally planned to stage the show in April 2020 – a run postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Maltese audiences can at last experience Matilda the Musical for the first time on the island between April 16 and 30.

“As the official producers of Matilda the Musical in Malta, it has been a long wait to stage this smash-hit musical,” Masquerade’s artistic director Anthony Bezzina said.

“The cream of Malta’s performance talent has come together in a cast worthy of the show’s local debut and of the international hall of fame for such a global phenomenon.”

The first Malta cast of Matilda the Musical features Rachel Fabri as Miss Honey, Katherine Brown as Mrs Phelps, Alan Paris as Mr Wormwood and Thomas Camilleri as Miss Trunchbull, as well as Damian Buhagiar, Sean Borg, Sarah Micallef Muscat and Francesco Nicodeme. Meanwhile, rising stars Leah Grech, Michela Caruana and Michela Deguara will alternate the lead role of Matilda.

The creative team comprises director Bezzina, musical director Kris Spiteri, choreographer Ewan Jones, set designer Romualdo Moretti and costume designer Ernest Camilleri.

Matilda the Musical opens at the Mediterranean Conference Centre, Valletta, on April 16 at 7.30pm, with further performances throughout the month on April 17 at 4pm, 18 at 7.30pm, 22 at 7.30pm, 23 at 7.30pm, 24 at 10am and 3pm, 29 at 8pm and 30 at 3pm and 8pm. Booking opens on Wednesday, February 16, at www.showshappening.com. The early bird offer applies to tickets bought online for a limited time only. For more information, visit www.masquerademalta.com.