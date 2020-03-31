A new schedule has been announced for church schools admission ballots.

No parents will be allowed to attend but the selection process will be streamed live on www.church.mt from a studio.

A notary will be present throughout the process.

The first ballots to be held are the participation ballots, for girls and boys, for admission into Form 1.

These will take place on Wednesday. The ballot for girls will start at 9.30am and will be followed by that for boys starting at 10.30am, or immediately after the ballot for girls.

The participation ballot for girls for admission into Year 1 will be held on Thursday and will start at 9.30am.

The schedule for each ballot can be seen in the table above.

The video of the ballots will remain available online for future reference. The results will also be published the day after the ballot has taken place, on the church schools' webpage www.church.mt.

For more information, the Church Schools Admissions Office can be reached on admissions@maltadiocese.org or 7999 0224.