The Malta Football Association announced new dates for the Premier League matches that were scheduled for the National Stadium this weekend following their postponement due to inclement weather.

The much-awaited Premier League clash between Ħamrun Spartans and Valletta, scheduled for Saturday has been called off due to damage suffered by one of the stands at the enclosure end after gale-force winds hit the venue.

Such damage has also forced the Malta FA to move Sunday’s matches scheduled for the National Stadium, namely Sirens vs Gudja United and Hibernians vs Gżira United.

