A day ward has been inaugurated at Saint James (Capua) Hospital after an investment of almost €1 million.

The ward is housed in a previously unused part of the hospital's second floor and features 18 private rooms. It will cater for all admissions and surgeries that do not require an overnight stay, allowing the 3rd and 4th floor wards to focus on more challenging and complex care.

The hospital said the new ward is equipped with the latest technology and 5-star comfort. This level of finish will now become the new standard that will be adopted across all the Saint James Hospital Group.

Saint James Hospital Group CEO Jean Claude Muscat said that this investment reaffirmed the group’s commitment to the pursuit of excellence in patient care. The group remained committed to continue to invest in the best modern technology supported by the island’s most renowned medical professionals and maintaining a dynamic and motivated workforce.

The ward was blessed by Archbishop Charles Scicluna who said that the warmth of human care is the most important aspect of any therapy. "Being treated with dignity, with care, has an effect on the human spirit that we are not able to fathom. My prayer today is that the standard you set is followed in other places, by other people, for the good of our nation," he said.